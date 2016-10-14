Children at their creative best

Arya Vyasya Bhavan, near fire station in the town, came alive on Thursday afternoon with children in school uniforms of different hues participating in the painting contest, organised jointly by Sarva Siksha Abhiyan and Rotary Club Central. The competition was a part of the Vizianagar Utsav that will be celebrated for three days from Saturday.

Some 250 students from government and private schools were seen squatted on the floor with their drawing boards, pencils and crayons. The Rotary members supplied them the sheets. The theme was ‘Swachh Bharat’. Additional Joint Collector U.C.G. Nageswara Rao, SSA Project Officer B. Lingeswara Reddy, Rotarian K. Prakash, who were present to oversee the event, said that the objective of the contest was to create awareness among children on Swachh Vizianagaram as well as to tap creative talent hidden among them.

