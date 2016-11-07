Children’s festival to be held from December 8

To expose the hidden skills among children Sri Rama Charitable Trust is holding Children’s Festival -2016 on its premises at Srirampuram in L. Kota mandal in the district for three days from December 8.

Secretary of the trust K. Madhura Vani said in a statement on Sunday that during the three-day period, it would organise competitions in drawing, essay writing, painting, Telugu short stories, mono action, and fancy dress on December 8; story writing, Telugu poetry, traditional and folk dances, and play lets on December 9, and elocution, play lets, and patriotic songs (chorus and individual) on December 10.

She said that cash awards and all-round championship trophy would be presented to the winners in the evening on December 10.

The competitions will be conducted in three categories: LKG-3rd standard (sub-juniors), 4th-7th standard (juniors) and 8th – 10th standard (seniors). Students from both private and government schools are eligible to participate in the competitions.

The participants would be provided free boarding facility. For details contact : 7382090399/9441140375 or browsewww.sriramacharity.org