Chief Minister for Srikakulam on Nov. 12

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will visit Srikakulam district on November 12 and participate in developmental activities and party programmes, according to in charge Minister Paritala Sunita.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to participate in programmes in all the three divisions — Palakonda, Srikakulam and Tekkali. He is likely to address public meetings as part of the Jana Chaitanya Yatra. The minister on Sunday formally inaugurated the Kasturba Gandhi School building at Bellipada village of Itchapuram constituency. Later, she interacted with the TDP senior leaders and asked them to make Mr. Naidu's programmes a grand success. She said that the Chief Minister would also review the developmental activities, including irrigation projects, in the district. TDP State president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao also reviewed the preparations for Mr. Naidu's tour. He interacted with local leaders in Rajam.