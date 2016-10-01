Chandranna Bima to benefit two crore people in State

Chandranna Bima, the insurance scheme to be launched by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Tirupati on Sunday, is expected to benefit two crore persons in the State in the age group of 17-70 years, especially the unorganised workers and small traders.

Half of the State's population, i.e. 2.5 crore people, are in the unorganised sector, eking out a livelihood as farm labourers, daily wage earners, hamalis, rickshaw-pullers, domestic helps, contract employees in public sector undertakings, building workers, craftsmen, transport workers like drivers and cleaners, workers employed under MGNREGA etc. Needless to say, they are either totally uninsured or grossly under-insured. 'Chandranna Bima' is expected to fill this gap.

Rs. 5 lakh cover

The State government is preparing plans to ensure a minimum monthly income of Rs.10,000 per family. The government will pay the annual premium of Rs. 134.50 per person for his entire lifetime providing a cover to the breadwinner from disabilities and his family members in case of a fatality. The family will get Rs. 5 lakh in case of the demise of the insured in an accident and Rs. 3,62,500 if it leaves him handicapped. In case of natural death, the family will get Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 1,200 each towards the education of the victim's two children.

13 lakh to benefit in Chittoor district

The scheme will benefit 13 lakh persons in Chittoor, the native district of the Chief Minister. He will formally declare the scheme open in the temple city on Oct 2 (Sunday), in the presence of Ministers K. Atchannaidu (Labour), B. Gopalakrishna Reddy (Environment and Forest) and P. Narayana (Municipal Administration).