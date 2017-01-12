Andhra Pradesh

Chaganti leads ‘Kondachuttu’

SRIKALAHASTI: Noted spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao conducted ‘Kondachuttu’ by trekking around the hillock of Srikalahasti on Thursday.

Along with his 1,000 disciples, the spiritualist arrived at Srikalahasti for the event and walked around the hillock, covering 23 km.

In fact, during his oration on Maha Sivaratri last year, he had not only explained the importance of ‘Giri Pradakshinam’ or ‘Kondachuttu,’ but also announced to perform the same here during Sankranti.

Quoting from mythology, he had said Lord Shiva and goddess Parvathi had trekked around Mount Kailash on Kanuma, the last of the three-day Sankranti festival series, and hence should be emulated by all.

Clad in saffron robes and amid beating of folk drums, devotees and local residents walked around the hillock.

Srikalahastheeswara Devasthanam chairman P. Guravaiah Naidu and Executive Officer D. Bramaramba welcomed the contingent of devotees and participated in the trek along with them. Earlier, Mr. Koteswara Rao delivered a sermon and witnessed the cultural events conducted on the occasion.

