Central schemes getting short shrift: Somu

BJP senior leader and Member of AP Legislative Council Somu Veerraju on Monday expressed displeasure over the ‘poor’ implementation of the Central schemes in Srikakulam district and asked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to take necessary steps immediately to ensure their effective delivery. Mr. Veerraju alleged that the Integrated Child Development Scheme sponsored by the Union government was completed neglected in the district.

He asked the State government to develop the backward district on a war-footing as the majority of the people were migrating to other places.

Addressing a media conference here, the BJP leader alleged there were no efforts by the State government to create employment opportunities for the local youth. “Srikakulam has the longest coast in the entire AP. But its potential is not being utilised to establish marine-based industries and other infrastructure necessary for creation of economic activity in the district,” he said. “Many youth have become addicted to liquor which is being made available at all times through belt shops. Illegal sale of liquor should be curbed immediately,” he said. Earlier, he discussed with party senior leaders Pydi Venugopalam, Pudi Tirupati Rao, Kotagiri Narayana Rao and others the issue of fielding a BJP candidate in the Graduate MLC constituency poll. However, a majority of the leaders reportedly had not accepted the proposal and felt it was better to leave the MLC seat for Telugu Desam, which also could not win the seat in two previous elections. BJP leaders Challa Venkateswara Rao, Suvvari Sanyasi Rao and others told Mr. Veerraju about the steps being taken to improve the organisation’s structure in rural areas. They also said the party could effectively counter the allegations over the denial of special category status for AP by explaining the benefits of the package announced by the Union government.