Cash-for-vote scam: Arguments to continue

Justice Sunil Chowdary of the High Court on Monday heard inconclusively the arguments on behalf of a YSR Congress Party leader who filed petition seeking inquiry against AP Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu in the cash-for-vote scam.

The judge was dealing with a case filed by Mr. Naidu challenging the order passed by the Principal Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to act upon the fresh complaint filed by YSR Congress MLA Ramakrishna Reddy.

The ACB court had entertained application filed by the YSRCP leader and ordered registration of fresh FIR and called for a report. Mr. Chandrababu Naidu questioned the jurisdiction of the ACB court to order fresh FIR when the chargesheet was already filed in the case. The judge heard the counsel for the AP Chief Minister last week.

On Monday, Ponnavalu Sudhakar Reddy, counsel for the YSRCP advanced arguments. He said that every citizen has a right to seek probe into such cases. The counsel cited the judgments in Jayalalitha case wherein the locus standi of Subrahmanyam Swamy was upheld. The arguments will continue on Tuesday.