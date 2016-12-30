Cane growers resent move to sell cooperative factories

TIRUPATI: Sugarcane farmers are up in arms against the government for its move to sell the cooperative factories to benefit private players.

The farmers made known their displeasure at the State-level all-party meeting conducted here on Thursday under the banner of Federation of Farmers’ Associations (FFA).

It was a circular from the Director of Sugar and Cane Commissioner that threw light on the government’s intentions.

The circular sent to Chittoor Sugars, Sri Venkateswara Sugars (Tirupati), Cuddapah Cooperative Sugars, Kovur Cooperative Sugars (Nellore), Anakapalle Cooperative Sugars, and Nannapaneni Venkat Rao Sugars (Tenali) required the factories to disclose details such as the extent of their landed property, registration and market value, number of employees (on regular rolls and on contract), and the likely financial outgo if they were to be given a golden handshake through voluntary retirement.

“The government has set its eyes on landed property of the factories. The circular reveals its mischievous game plan,” alleged FFA State president Mangati Gopal Reddy.

While the undivided State had 18 sugar factories in the cooperative sector, it came down to 11 post bifurcation.

With 25-30 lakh tonnes, Chittoor district ranks first in terms of annual cane production. This is precisely the reason for the presence of six sugar factories in the district — two in the cooperative and four in private sectors.

“Though the private players make profits, the cooperative factories always end up in losses,” said Lok Satta State general secretary K. Balasubramanyam.

“The government will pay heed only if all cane-growers join hands,” said K. Kumar Reddy and A. Rama Naidu, Chittoor district secretaries of the CPI(M) and CPI respectively.

Farmer leaders owing their allegiance to the YSR Congress — Chakrapani Reddy and Rajaratnam Reddy called the move “anti-farmer.”

FFA former president G.V. Jayachandra Chowdary said that the mounting losses were “man-made.”

“The losses would remain the same, irrespective of whether a factory runs or not. If it runs, it saves lives,” said N. Nagi Reddy, a cane grower and former Chief Accounts Officer of S.V. Sugars.

He alleged that the mutually-acceptable financial package worked out by him was put in cold storage.