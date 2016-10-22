Canara Bank staffer held on charge of stealing gold

The Robertsonpeta police on Friday arrested Canara Bank employee G.V.N. Rama Subramanyam, who had stolen gold worth Rs. 1.9 crore from the bank.

According to Robertsonpeta Circle Inspector K. Vara Prasad, Subramanyam had confessed to his crime of stealing the gold belonging to the customers of the Canara Bank’s Machiliaptnam branch. Mr. Subrahmanyam belonging to Machilipatnam town had managed to steal the gold as he was posted in the gold loan section of the bank. The accused also confessed to his crime of replacing the original gold with the imitation gold. “Subramanyam used the gold to obtain loan from various private gold loan companies and private people. He also invested money on commodities shares and cricket betting,” said Mr. Vara Prasad.

The police have recovered the gold belonging to the bank customers and investigation is on.

The police registered cases against Subramanyam under the IPC 420, 409 and others sections and produced the accused before the court.

CI says the accused had replaced the original gold with the imitation gold