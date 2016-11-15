CPI(M) terms State policies anti-people

Activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday conducted a meeting in front of the Collectorate here to mark the valedictory of the ‘padayatra’ from the proposed site for construction of a pharmaceutical unit, Divis Pharma, near Tuni to the district headquarters.

Representatives of the YSR Congress, the Republican Party of India and several individuals extended their support to the fight launched by the residents and farmers under the aegis of the CPI(M).

‘Police raj’

Speaking on the occasion, party State unit secretary P. Madhu accused the State government of turning the State into a ‘police raj’ by suppressing the public movements.

“The government is adopting anti-people policies and implementing them with the help of the police. Farmers and fishermen from different parts of the State have been fighting for their lands and livelihood, but the government is not at all listening to them,” he said, adding that the Tuni area was under the surveillance of the police force for nearly three months from now and the management of the pharmaceutical unit was trying to build the factory against the wishes of the residents and farmers.

“People are complaining about the possible threat to the environment, while the scholars are wondering about the outright violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone rule while according permissions to the project,” he said.

YSRC district unit K. Kanna Babu said the Telugu Desam had totally failed in fulfilling its poll promises.

“Instead of fulfilling the promises, the government is using the police power everywhere,” the YSR Congress leader said.

