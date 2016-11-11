CPI(M) padayatra against n-plant begins today

The CPI(M) will take out a padayatra from Kovvada village of Ranasthalm mandal on Friday to oppose the establishment of atomic power plant in the district.

The yatra would continue till November 18 and cover several villages, including Kotapalem, Tekkali, and Jeeru Kovvada, according to party leader D. Govinda Rao.

A dharna will be staged at the District Collector’s office on November 19.

Public hearing

Meanwhile, the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and the district administration cancelled the proposed public hearing in Kotapalem village on Thursday without citing any reason. According to sources, prior notices should be served on the people before organising the hearing.