CPI to organise protests

The CPI will organise State-wide protests for two days from Monday against the “indifference” of both the Central and State governments to the plight of the people in the wake of the “ill-planned” demonetisation exercise.

“It is the common people who have been finding it hard to carry on daily activities and not high net worth individuals,” CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said, and referred to the poor and middle class people postponing marriages. He contrasted this scenario to the “lavish” marriage performed by a former BJP Minister to his daughter without any problem.

In all, 55 persons died in incidents pertaining to cash crunch post-demonetisation period, he said, and referred to the Supreme Court’s observation whether it was a surgical strike on black money or carpet bombing on common people.

Making a mention of Union Minister Sujana Chowdary comparing Special Category Status (SCS) to a scrapped Rs. 500 note, he said it was the TDP-BJP combine that would become obsolete in the 2019 elections.

Earlier, addressing a meeting organised by the party, he pressed for providing reservations to the SCs, STs, and BCs in the private sector too.