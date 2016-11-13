CPI (Maoist) appoints new secretary for Andhra-Odisha Border area

The CPI (Maoist) Central Committee has reportedly appointed Kakarala Madhavi as the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) secretary, according to intelligence sources here. She replaces Bakuri Venkataramana, alias Ganesh, >who was killed in the encounter at AOB between October 24 and 26.

A native of Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district, Ms. Madhavi served the party in different roles for about 10 years in Telangana, Odisha, Dandakaranya and other areas. The Central Committee at a high-level meeting reportedly announced the appointment after the party suffered a major blow with the police gunning down about 30 Naxalites in the encounter. She is the daughter of a veteran Telugu film actor.

Another senior Maoist leader Pothula Kalpana has been appointed in-charge of military operations in the area. Ms. Kalpana has been part of the banned outfit for about 10 years.

However, it is not clear whether Madhavi has been appointed for Malkangari or East (Visakhapatnam and East Godavari) divisions.

At a brainstorming session, the Central Committee discussed the loopholes which cost the Maoists heavily.

It felt that ‘gross negligence’ and ‘overconfidence’ had made the party lose cadres in the shootout.

The AOB being a stronghold, the dalams completely neglected the security aspect.