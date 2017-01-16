Andhra Pradesh

CM opens hospital, ATM in his village

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu inaugurating the Andhra Bank ATM at Naravaripalle near Tirupati on Sunday.

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated a hospital and an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of the Andhra Bank at his native Naravaripalle village, 20 km from Tirupati, on Sunday.

The hospital, which is currently functioning as a Primary Health Centre (PHC), has been upgraded to a 30-bed hospital with an outlay of Rs. 6 crore. The hospital has casualty, general and AYUSH OP wards, a post-operative ward, female ward, an operation theatre, a gynaecology ward and an isolation ward.

Mr. Naidu announced that steps would be taken to offer 'Arogya Raksha' scheme in 436 hospitals in the State. The facility would serve nine sub-centres spread across 31 panchayats. He promised medical support of Rs.5 lakh from the CM’s Relief Fund for an ailing boy Hemanth Kumar of Pedda Upparapalle of Somala mandal. Interestingly, YSR Congress legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who is a big detractor of Mr. Naidu, also attended the inaugural function as the local MLA.

Mr. Naidu also inaugurated an ATM of the Andhra Bank located opposite his residence. However, eyebrows were raised over the utility of this ATM located in the forest fringe village, as it will serve the residents of just three nearby villages as there is thick forest beyond. Interestingly, the nearest ATM is at Sree Vidyanikethan educational campus, located just 3 km away from the VVIP village.

