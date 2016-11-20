CM launches book on wildlife

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu late on Saturday evening released a book on wildlife penned by Mr. Dasu Kesava Rao, former Chief of Bureau of The Hindu .
The AP Forest Department has requested Mr. Rao to write elaborately on wildlife as he had done extensive work on the subject.
Principal Secretary of AP Forest Department P.V. Ramesh, Conservator Kalaghatgi and other officials were present along with Home Minister N. Chinarajappa, Ministers Kamineni Srinivasa Rao, Paidikondala Manikyala Rao, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao and MP M. Muralimohan.
Later, the Chief Minister visited a photo exhibition arranged by the Forest department about Pushkaravanam of last year’s Pushkarams and also inaugurated a walking track and a cycling track.
He rode a cycle along with forest staff on the track for a few yards and declared it open.
