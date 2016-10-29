CCTV cameras help reunite abducted infant with mother

Footage from closed-circuit cameras installed on the premises of the Government General Hospital has reunited a three-day-old infant with her mother within 15 hours of the former’s abduction from the labour ward on Thursday night.

Reddi Lakshmi of Irripaka village of Jaggampeta mandal was delivered of a girl in the GGH on Tuesday and the mother was in the special care of the doctors. A woman from the same ward developed rapport with Lakshmi and allegedly abducted the infant when the mother was in slumber around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The family members of the mother raised an alarm and brought the issue to the notice of the police outpost at the GGH. In the presence of the hospital authorities, the mother and her family members, the police viewed the CCTV footage in which they found that the woman known to Lakshmi was stealing the infant and adjusted the same in a handbag and covering it with a towel before leaving the GGH premises. The police swung into action and spotted the infant in the possession of one Palivela Lakshmi, a native of S. Timmapuram in Jaggampeta mandal.