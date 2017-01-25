Andhra Pradesh

Byreddy seeks 40% quota for Rayalaseema

Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi president Byreddy Rajasekhara Reddy on Tuesday demanded 40% quota in allocation of funds, irrigation water, employment avenues and promotions to Rayalaseema in proportion to its two crore population.

Mr. Reddy, who launched a two-day deeksha here to focus on neglect of Rayalaseema, wanted legal status given to the free zone at Amaravati, promised by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Amaravati must have multi-zonal representation with 40 per cent quota in employment at all levels to Rayalaseema, he said. As recruitments made in the last three years in the capital area were confined to Krishna and Guntur districts, they should be scrapped and fresh notifications issued, he demanded.

The RPS leader accused MPs, MLAs and MLCs of not raising the issue of backwardness of Rayalaseema either in Parliament or in State Legislative Assembly or Council and thereby betraying the region. Rayalaseema lagged in development though the Chief Minister, Ministers and Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy hailed from the region, he said.

Employees of Zone IV (Rayalaseema region) in the Revenue, Irrigation, Police and Medical and Health and other departments were deprived of promotions in the last six years but their colleagues in other regions had superseded them, Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy said.

He sought establishment of industries and generation of employment in the region.

