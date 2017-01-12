Andhra Pradesh

Bring sports, education under one umbrella: K.P. Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Senior sports administrator K.P. Rao on Thursday said that Andhra Pradesh Government’s decision to merge sports and youth under one department, as per suggestions of made by officials of the youth department, will not augur well for sports and games.

He said world over in several developed countries sports and education were brought under one umbrella. “Sports is part and parcel of education. It will be good to have sports and education together. We can utilize the Central Government funds through Human Resource Ministry for the development of sports infrastructure under Sarva Siksha Abhayan,” he said.

He said as physical fitness was imperative for a long successful life in sports, inclusion of sports in primary education will help create a healthy society. “The students can develop sportsman spirit early in their life”.

He said youth services was meant for teenagers possessing not-so-flexible bodies. “Youth clubs, mostly in the country, are meant for recreational purposes and lacked seriousness in pursuing of sports and games”.

Emphasising the importance of skill development at school level, Mr. Rao felt that the State Government should be pro-active in introducing skilled development training such as a/c mechanism, electrical, plumbing, welding, tailoring, dying and beauty parlour from Class VIII itself in schools. “By encouraging self employment skills, the burden on the government to provide jobs will reduce. It (the government) can also silence the opposition’s criticism,” he added.

Mr. Rao felt the need for a debate involving the stakeholders like, professors, professional sports personalities, educationalists, doctors and others from sports, youth and education departments to discuss the merits of the merger of sports and education.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:52:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Bring-sports-education-under-one-umbrella-K.P.-Rao/article17030254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY