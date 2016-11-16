Veteran sailors meet
A meeting of Veteran Sailors Forum will be conducted at the Samudrika auditorium here on November 20 as part of the Navy Day celebrations. Chief Staff Officer (P and A) Rear Admiral Pradeep Rana will preside over the meeting which will review the present schemes and introduce new schemes for welfare of former sailors and widows of naval personnel. Those desirous of attending the meeting may register themselves at Command Regimental System Office on telephone 0891 2752771 or 2813067.
Please Email the Editor