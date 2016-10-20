Andhra Pradesh

The Millennium Software Solutions is conducting a recruitment drive at its premises, Rednam Estates, first lane of Dwarka Nagar from 10 a.m. on Saturday. The drive is for district heads and divisional heads for Real Shoppe. Graduates with three to five years experience in FMCG, retail industry, mobile service providers and DSAs of private banks can apply for the first job and candidates with MBA with marketing qualification, both experienced and freshers can apply for the second job. Other details can be had by calling 9248753792/9248753098.

