Pat for archers
M. Arun Kumar, Tamanna M.S., S. Srija, Taruni and Vidyaswetha, of Visakhapatnam who are selected to participate in the Natinal under-14 archery championships to be held in Tirupati are felicitated by the District Archery Association at a function here on Wednesday. President of The Olympic Association TSR Prasad, DSDO June Gallyott, GVMC Sports Director Y. Srinivasa Rao, chairman of the district association P. Suryanarayana Reddy, president MVS Prabhakar and secretary P. Satyanarayana congratualted the archers and wished them to perform well in the Nationals. Five out of the eight archers selected for the AP team are from Visakhapatnam.
