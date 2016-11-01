Andhra Pradesh

Boy burnt with spatula by step-mother

A four-year-old boy was burnt with spatula by his step-mother at Darsi in Prakasam district, according to Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Rambabu.

The boy with serious burns was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Monday by Anganwadi workers, who provided first-aid to him.

Registering a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Darsi police formed a special team to nab the accused, who is at large.

The boy had sustained burns at seven places, including hands, legs and stomach.

State Child Rights Commission S. Muralidhar Reddy took a serious note of the incident.

He asked the police to speed up investigation into the case, also monitored by the Integrated

Child Development Services Project Director G. Visalakshi.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 1:51:45 AM |

