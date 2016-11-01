Boy burnt with spatula by step-mother

A four-year-old boy was burnt with spatula by his step-mother at Darsi in Prakasam district, according to Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police V. Rambabu.
The boy with serious burns was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Monday by Anganwadi workers, who provided first-aid to him.
Registering a case under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the Darsi police formed a special team to nab the accused, who is at large.
The boy had sustained burns at seven places, including hands, legs and stomach.
State Child Rights Commission S. Muralidhar Reddy took a serious note of the incident.
He asked the police to speed up investigation into the case, also monitored by the Integrated
Child Development Services Project Director G. Visalakshi.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor