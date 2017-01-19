Bodigadithota cremation ground to get a facelift

NELLORE: In fulfilment of a long standing demand from the public, the municipal authorities have initiated steps to carry out works for creating new amenities at the large Bodigadithota cremation and burial grounds here for the convenience of family members and visitors at the time of performing last rites.

As part of this, efforts began to remove the dumping ground that has been growing in size adjoining the cremation grounds over the past few years.

Several residents have complained to Mayor Abdul Aziz saying that the stench and dust emanating from the dumping yard have been causing a lot of problems to the relatives and visitors who come there for the last rites of deceased persons.

Following these representations, it has been decided to remove the dumping yard and also relocate the tribal people living inside and in the outlying areas of the cremation grounds to a faraway place by rehabilitating them with pucca houses.

The Mayor said that about 300 houses would be constructed for rehabilitation of these downtrodden people and adequate amenities would be provided to them so that they would not return to the cremation grounds area in future for the sake of living in its vicinity.

Focus on greenery

For creating new amenities in the cremation grounds, funds to the tune of Rs. 1.2 crore have been mobilised already and proposals have been made to develop a park in the adjoining government site.

Besides developing greenery there, the authorities have also proposed to construct a compound wall for the Bodigadithota grounds. Construction of electric crematoria is on the anvil.

In deference to the wishes of the city residents, two rest houses are also being constructed next to the cremation grounds for family members and visitors respectively.

The authorities have also initiated steps for whitewashing the tombs in the burial grounds as peeling old paint is giving an unclean look to the surroundings.