Big celebrations planned for start of Polavaram concrete work

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government wants the starting of concrete work at the Polavaram dam site to be a memorable event. It wants farmers from all the 13 districts to be part of the celebration.

A 72-acre plot on the riverbed has been levelled and prepared for a public meeting in which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will address over one lakh farmers, TDP activists and others. Over 50 IAS officers are expected to reach the venue from Vijayawada in a special bus.

Arrangements

Arrangements are being made on a large-scale for crowd management. Besides the SPs of East and West Godavari districts, there would be seven additional SPs, 24 DSPs, 100 CIs, 160 SIs, 220 ASIs, 540 police constables, 65 woman constables, 490 home guards and 65 woman home guards on duty.

A minimum of a 1,000 buses from all over the State are expected to converge on the venue. Different routes have already been earmarked for vehicles approaching the venue from Eluru, Kamavarapukota, Jangareddigudem, Kannapuram, Sagipadu Junction, Dondapadu, Etukulakota, Polavaram Police Checkpost, Yedlagudem Junction, Kannapuram crossroads, Pattiseema, Prakkilanka, Rajamahendravaram, Kovvur, Devarapalli Junction, Yerrannagudem, Nalajarla and Gundugolanu Junction.

Arrangements are being made to serve meals for 50,000 people and special cultural programmes will be performed for those who arrive at the venue before the public meeting.