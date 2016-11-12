Big 'Yes' to SCS in Congress Praja Ballot

As many as 1,328 voters said 'yes' and 20 'no' in a Praja Ballot seeking public opinion on whether the State required the Special Category Status (SCS) for development. Two votes were declared invalid.
The Congress conducted the poll on the Central and State government's promise of Special Category Status and their subsequent change of stance.
District Congress Committee president Venugopal Reddy, PCC secretary Venkata Narasimhulu and city president P. Mallikarjun conducted the ballot at Jeevakona area and the counting was done in the presence of TTD employees, women's group members and mediapersons. Taking exception to the Centre declaring the SCS as a 'closed chapter', Mr. Reddy said that the governments at the Centre and the State would soon become a 'closed chapter' as the people would show their real anger in the next polls.
