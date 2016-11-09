Bhumana under fire for remarks against Modi

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivasa Rao slammed YSR Congress leader Bhumana Karunakara Reddy on Tuesday for his “intemperate remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

YSR Congress leaders should mind their language and not talk disrespectfully about Mr. Modi, whose calibre was being acclaimed by several nations, he said while speaking to the media at Proddatur, after inaugurating a dialysis centre in Proddatur Government Hospital. Resenting Mr. Karunakara Reddy’s vituperative remarks against Union Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Minister said he lacked the stature to criticise Mr. Modi and Mr. Naidu, who were assisting in the development of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders lodged a complaint in the Adoni I Town Police Station against Mr. Karunakara Reddy.

BJP Adoni town president Kanigiri Nagaraju sought registration of a case of sedition against Mr. Karunakara Reddy.