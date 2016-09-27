Andhra Pradesh

Bhadrachalam MLA calls on ailing tribal people

Bhadrachalam MLA Sunnam Rajaiah on Monday visited the Government General Hospital here and interacted with the tribal patients from V.R. Puram mandal who have been undergoing treatment for swollen legs.

As many as 41 patients are undergoing treatment in the GGH out of which two are undergoing dialysis. Ten patients have been advised ultrasound scanning.

Mr. Rajaiah enquired in detail about the condition of the patients and had separate interactions with the patients, attendants and the doctors treating them.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Rajaiah said that most of the patients were suffering malnutrition and demanded that the government distribute nutritious foodgrains to them at least for the next six months.

