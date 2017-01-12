Balakrishna’s ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ opens with fanfare, full capacity crowd

The ‘Legend’ arrives is a passé, it is time for ‘Gautamiputra Satakarni’ riding into the hearts of Telugu film fans. The grand opening of Balakrishna’s centenary film will perhaps change how his fans will refer to him now — A Legend turns Satakarni.

Crowded theatres and serpentine queues waiting for the next show revealed the entry of an iconic film into Telugu film’s history, and so did the reactions of viewers walking out of single screens and multiplexes alike across the world. Fans wearing Balayya pictures printed on Tees and carrying flags raised slogans like ‘Jai Ballaya’ at several centres. Car rallies with flags tagged around made it to the theatres in several cities in the U.S.

The boisterous fans made it obvious with their delightful reactions while the celebrities took to Twitter to share their feelings. With the movie being the 100th film of Balakrishna the interest sky-rocketed as it clashed with Chiranjeevi’s comeback ‘Khaidi Number 150’, and the release made all the more intriguing.

Balakrishna himself watched the movie in Brahmarambha theatre in Kukatpally early in the morning much to the delight of fans and enjoyed every bit of the attention and the response from the viewers.

The dose of rivalry among the fans crossed certain limits on social media with some being nasty, but there was no guilt or remorse with the fearlessness with which they posted. It was a crude show of ‘either we or they’ have to win the race, and both cannot be the winners.

A still from the film “Gautamiputra Sathakarni”. Crowded theatres and serpentine queues waiting for the next show revealed the entry of an iconic film into Telugu film’s history. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Raktham tho addukovatam ante Rathalu tho aadatam kaadu. Akhanda Telugu Jaati Charitam E Shatakarni” (Playing with blood is not like dancing with Rathalu. Shatakarni is the history of Proud Telugus) was how Sudhakar Korrapati from Charlette in North Carolina reacted.

“The kick of winning against Pakistan is intoxicating even if we lose all other matches” was how K.C. Chekuri from Dallas posted.

“Satakarni handcuffs Khaidi” was another reaction.

Padmaja Rao, a former journalist reacted, “GPSK is one of the best films in TFI (Telugu film industry). Top notch storytelling, dialogues and performances. What a visual grandeur!”

While Balakrishna hogged all the appreciation from the netizens, Director Krish had his share of recognition too with many praising him for brining out a 2000-year-old historic figure into the present Telugu hearts.

There was mild criticism of the overuse of graphics in the films. But for fans, it is the film that is bound to create some history.