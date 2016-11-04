Bail plea of professor Lakshmi rejected

Third Additional District Judge N. Satyasri on Thursday rejected the interim bail petition of V.V. Lakshmi, senior professor of Gynecology in the Guntur Medical College, in the case relating to the suicide of B. Sandhya Rani, a postgraduate student.

This is the second time that the interim bail petition of Dr. Lakshmi has been rejected, even as the senior professor has been evading arrest for the last two weeks. While rejecting the bail petition, the Judge asked the police to furnish the case diary to the court by November 7.

Meanwhile, two special police teams of Guntur Urban Police have reached Maharashtra to trace Dr. Lakshmi and members of her family.

The police are confident of achieving a breakthrough in the case, even as the protests by the students demanding the arrest of Dr. Lakshmi are getting shriller.

Dr. Rani, a student of Diploma in Gynaecology and Obstetrics, allegedly committed suicide in her house on October 23. In her diary, Dr. Rani has reportedly narrated her ordeal of being harassed by Dr. Lakshmi.

Based on a complaint by her husband, Ch. Ravi, the Nagarampalem police registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against Dr. Lakshmi, and since then Dr. Lakshmi has been evading arrest. Special teams have been sent to Chennai and Puducherry, but they have failed to nab the accused.

With the protests by medical students getting shriller, the State government constituted a three-member committee to probe into allegations of harassment by Dr. Lakshmi.

The committee interacted with several students and in its report, said that the allegations of harassment and bad mouthing students against Dr. Lakshmi were true.

Conceding the demands of the students, Minister for Health Kamineni Srinivas said Dr. Lakshmi would be barred from being posted in any of the teaching hospitals.