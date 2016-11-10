Bail plea of Dr. Lakshmi dismissed

Third Additional District Judge N. Satyasri on Wednesday dismissed the bail plea of V.V. Lakshmi, senior professor of Gynecology, Guntur Medical College.
Hearing of the bail plea has been deferred twice earlier. It has been close to three weeks since Dr. Lakshmi left her home after her name figured in the diary of the PG medical student B. Sandhya Rani, who had allegedly committed suicide at her home.
Top police officers, who have been monitoring the case, said special parties had been sent to many locations.
Sources said some close family members had also been questioned, but Dr. Lakshmi had not been traced yet.
