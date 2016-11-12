BCs to oppose inclusion of new castes

National president of BC Welfare Association R. Krishnaiah has stated that four huge public rallies will be organised in the State in order to showcase the strength of backward classes.

He informed that the public meetings will be conducted in Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Kurnool or Anantapur.

He categorically stated that he would oppose other castes into BCs list and added that they would launch an agitation for 50 per cent share in legislature.

He attended as the chief guest at the State BC castes meeting held in Rajamahendravaram on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Krishnaiah said that castes like Kapu, Balija and Vontari should not be included in the BCs list.

He maintained that reservations are not meant for eradication of poverty and added that poverty is prevailing in every caste.

Stating that BCs did not oppose the allocation of Rs. 1,000 crore for Kapu community, he reminded that only Rs. 62 crore has been released out of Rs. 250 crore to BCs.

“If BCs did not make attempts getting political power in future, they will remain as slaves,” he said. When he met the BC leaders at the national level, he said that they have advised him to launch BC party in Telugu States.

He mentioned that he will take a decision after consulting with everyone.

AP BC Welfare Association president Kesana Sankara Rao presided over the meeting. AP BC associations JAC chairman Margani Nageswara Rao, Margani Ramakrishna Goud, Kudupudi Sathi Babu and Reddi Raju were among others who spoke at the meeting.

