Awareness campaign on POCSO Act launched

The Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES) in association with the district police, Central and State wings of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department on Tuesday launched the week-long awareness campaign on POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012) christened “Child Line Se Dosthi” all over the district, covering public places such as bus stands, railway stations, markets, schools and colleges.

The campaign was inaugurated at the Mandal Parishad Development Office at Bangarupalem mandal headquarters, attended by the Police, Revenue and

Education Department staff.

Bangarupalem Sub-Inspector D. Nettikantaiah released the publicity posters on POCSO Act, and sought the ROPES team members to widely distribute the material at the field level, including their display at public places.

ROPES director P. Srilatha said the “Child Line Se Dosthi” teams would cover more than 150 rural and tribal hamlets in Bangarupalem, Palamaner,

Gangavaram, Peddapanjani and Baireddipalle mandals in western belt, and another 100 habitations in Yerpedu, Thottambedu, Srikalahasti, BN Kandriga and KVB Puram mandals in eastern Chittoor, vulnerable to child marriages

and fast increasing school dropout rate among girls.

“This campaign is important at this stage, as these areas report high incidence of child marriages from January onward in tune with the ensuing Maha Sivaratri season,” she said.