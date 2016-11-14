Aware of people’s problems, says CM

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the government was aware of the problems faced by the common man following the announcement on demonetisation of the high value currency notes.

“I know the kind of problems that people are facing. I cannot remain oblivious to them,” he said.

Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was here to participate in the Koti Deepotsavam programme organised by a Telugu news channel on Sunday.

He wanted the organisers to conduct similar programmes in Amaravati, the new capital, for which the organisers readily agreed. Mr. Naidu said events like Koti Deepotsavam would re-energise minds and would keep people active.

In this context, he stressed the need for physical literacy as it would go a long way in keeping people fit.