Athletes need to watch out for injuries: Kondreddy

Though the number of fitness freaks jogging in parks, marathon runners sprinting for a cause and athletes sweating it out for a medal has been increasing, their knowledge of injuries they could sustain is far from satisfactory.

The success of Olympians recently has kindled interest of youngsters in sport such as badminton, but as they are playing the games without the help of trained coaches they are susceptible to typical sport injuries like Achilles Tendinitis, Runner’s knee, hamstring issues, Plantar fascitis and stress fracture.

“The major reason for an injury is the absence of warm-up exercise before a sporting activity that lays excessive pressure on the totally unprepared muscles,” says Vijay Kishore Kondreddy, a joint replacement and arthroscopic surgeon with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai. He is part of the team that provides medical and technical support to the Australian and IPL cricket teams.

Knees most affected

Up to 40 per cent of injuries among runners affect the knee portion. “Uphill running causes less pain, while downhill running can exacerbate pain in the knee,” he cautions. Achilles tendon, which connects two calf muscles to the back of the heel, tightens and gets irritated (tendinitis) due to too much stress, which forms 11 per cent of all running injuries.

Dr. Kondreddy advises runners, even casual joggers, to always stay in touch with a physiotherapist.

“Fast walk on treadmill is okay, but some set it up in an inclined position for harder workout, which is not right,” he points out. Choosing well-fitting shoes takes away half the pain and following the right procedure takes care of the rest.

“Stay fit, but beware of injuries”, is his tip.