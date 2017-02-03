Andhra Pradesh

Arasavalli temple wears a festive look

Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli, illuminated on Thursday. —

Sri Suryanarayana Swamy temple at Arasavalli, illuminated on Thursday. —   | Photo Credit: BASHEER

Officials make arrangements for Rathasaptami today; a large number of devotees reach temple

Arasavalli temple wore a festive look on Thursday itself with the arrival of thousands of devotees to have darshan of Lord Sri Suryanarayana Swamy on Rathasaptami to be celebrated on Friday.

Flower decoration

The Endowments Department officials decorated the temple with flowers brought from different places of the State. The devotees of North Andhra give top priority for the darshan on the day of Rathasaptami while hoping that the Sun God would bless them with health and wealth.

The temple is believed to have been built in the 7th Century AD by the Kalinga rulers Devendra Varma of Odisha. A black granite image of Surya about 5 ft in height bearing lotus buds, flanked by his consorts Padma, Usha and Chhaaya, on a 7-horse driven chariot is the object of worship here. At the base of the image are the gatekeepers Pingala and Danda and the saints Sanaka and Sananda. Surya’s charioteer Aruna (Anoora) is also depicted in the image.

Inscriptions reveal grants made by Aditya Vishnu Sarma and Bhanu Sarma of the Kalinga clan. The present structure is largely a result of 18th century renovations.

Panchayatana temple

The temple is a panchayatana one with Aditya in the centre, and Ganesha, Siva, Parvati and Vishnu in four corners of the quadrangle. The temple authorities have prominently displayed the history in a plank at the entrance to catch the attention of the devotees.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:55:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Arasavalli-temple-wears-a-festive-look/article17150240.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY