Announce railway zone: Ongole MP

YSR Congress Whip in Parliament Y.V. Subba Reddy has urged Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to announce the new railway zone for Andhra Pradesh well before the budget session of Parliament.
“'It is time the Centre kept its promise made to residuary Andhra Pradesh at the time of the bifurcation of the State”, Mr. Subba Reddy said after calling on the Union Minister in New Delhi on Thursday.
He impressed upon the Minister saying that separation of Waltair Division from East Coast Railway (ECoR) and formation of a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters was a long-pending demand.
The MP from Ongole pressed for stoppage of the Chennai Egmore-Jodhpur express at Ongole for the benefit of 40,000 people from Rajasthan who had made Prakasam district their second home
and Kakinada-Bengaluru Seshadri express at Singarayakonda.
