Amaravati designs to take shape soon

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Commissioner Sreedhar Cherukuri has said tenders for developing infrastructure in the capital region will be finalised soon. Residential plots were given to 1,834 farmers and commercial plots have been given to 1,265 farmers through lottery.

Speaking at a meeting at Velagapudi after handing over residential and commercial plots to landowners, Dr. Sreedhar said basic infrastructure like roads, underground drainage and drinking water would be provided soon.

Seed axis road

The seed axis road connecting the capital region is being laid and works have been going on at a brisk pace. Tenders for laying seven roads would also be finalised soon, he said.

Four and six lane roads extending to a length of 321 km are also being laid connecting the villages to the core capital area.

Velagapudi would undergo a sea change as many institutes of national repute would be coming up in the village. While the foundation stones of the VIT and the SRM University had already been laid, foundation stone for other institutions would be laid soon.

Tadikonda MLA Tenali Sravan Kumar said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had been taking decisions in the best interests of the land owners. Mr. Naidu was taking care to see that the designs of the new Capital were modelled on the best cities in the world.