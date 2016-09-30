All-party panel demands flyovers on national highway

An all-party committee meeting held at Bujabujanellore village on the outskirts of Nellore city on Thursday passed a resolution demanding construction of flyovers and service roads on the national highway passing through the village to prevent fatal accidents.

The committee members deplored that the lack of alternative measures was causing death of innocent villagers in the accidents taking place on the national highway very frequently.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy said that there was an immediate need for construction of an under-bridge at Bujabujanellore so that the local people could use it instead of the highway and thus reduce the scope for accidents.

Corporator P. Praveena said that there was also a need for service roads in the outlying areas where colonies and habitations were expanding, adjoining the national highway.

The leaders said that necessary facilities should be created at the Kanuparthipadu-Golagamudi junction where a service road should be laid immediately. The local CPM leaders, auto-rickshaw union workers and others were present.

