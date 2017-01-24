Andhra Pradesh

AgriGold victims begin relay fast

ONGOLE: Members of the AgriGold Customers and Agents’ Welfare Association on Monday began a relay fast and urged the State government to come to the rescue of the families of AgriGold victims before they take the extreme step of ending their lives.

Leading the protest, association State general secretary Tirupati Rao said about 100 victims had committed suicide so far and they were not in a position to wait indefinitely for return of their deposits. Expressing solidarity with the protesters, Communist Party of India Prakasam district secretary K. Aruna expressed concern over the auction of Agrigold assets proceeding at a ''snail's pace''.

The State should settle the amounts due to the depositors immediately from the state exchequer and take its own time to liquidate the assets of the firm, felt CPI(M) District Secretary P.Anjaneyulu.

The Government should provide succour to over 13 lakh small depositors by arranging about rs 1000 crore on a priority basis, suggested CPI-led Praja Natya Mandali honorary President Nalluri Venkateswarulu.

YSR Congress city unit President Kuppam Prasad said his party would raise the issue in the State assembly in the coming Budget session and fight till justice was rendered to them.

The relay-fast will continue till January 27 to press for their three main demands, including settlement of dues of 32 lakh depositors from eight States to the tune of Rs.7,600 crore, said association district Secretary Sudhakar.

