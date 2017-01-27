Adventurers from T.N. hoist tricolour atop hill

About 100 adventure-lovers from Vellore and Chennai reached Puligundu tourism resort on Thursday morning, and celebrated Republic Day in a unique manner by climbing rock and hoisting the national flag atop the 1,000-foot twin giant hills, 25 km from here.

The youth, led by the Puligundu Tourism Manager P.S. Mamatha and Tourism wing authorized Freakouts Adventure Club from Bengaluru, assembled at the foot of the hills. After saying prayers and singing the National Anthem, five rappelling parties were formed at the precipitous hill zone. From morning till evening, batches of young adventure lovers climbed the hill, hoisting the tricolor atop the peak.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Mamatha said that apart from rock-climbing, the Tourism officials of Chittoor district arranged several facilities to lovers of adventure sports such as multi-cuisine restaurants, accommodation, camp fires, water sports and trekking.

The Tourism official said that the Puligundu hill, which was famous as Tiger Rocks during the British Raj, was slowly attracting hundreds of youth from all over South India, particularly students from engineering colleges.

She said that in tune with the increasing number of adventure lovers to the scenic spot, more facilities would be created, in addition to arranging of guides.