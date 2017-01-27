Andhra Pradesh

Adventurers from T.N. hoist tricolour atop hill

Adventurers from Chennai and Vellore hoisting the tricolour atop the Puligundu hillock near Chittoor on Thursday.

Adventurers from Chennai and Vellore hoisting the tricolour atop the Puligundu hillock near Chittoor on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

About 100 of them celebrate R-Day in a unique manner on Puligundu

About 100 adventure-lovers from Vellore and Chennai reached Puligundu tourism resort on Thursday morning, and celebrated Republic Day in a unique manner by climbing rock and hoisting the national flag atop the 1,000-foot twin giant hills, 25 km from here.

The youth, led by the Puligundu Tourism Manager P.S. Mamatha and Tourism wing authorized Freakouts Adventure Club from Bengaluru, assembled at the foot of the hills. After saying prayers and singing the National Anthem, five rappelling parties were formed at the precipitous hill zone. From morning till evening, batches of young adventure lovers climbed the hill, hoisting the tricolor atop the peak.

Speaking to the media, Ms. Mamatha said that apart from rock-climbing, the Tourism officials of Chittoor district arranged several facilities to lovers of adventure sports such as multi-cuisine restaurants, accommodation, camp fires, water sports and trekking.

The Tourism official said that the Puligundu hill, which was famous as Tiger Rocks during the British Raj, was slowly attracting hundreds of youth from all over South India, particularly students from engineering colleges.

She said that in tune with the increasing number of adventure lovers to the scenic spot, more facilities would be created, in addition to arranging of guides.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 4:18:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/Adventurers-from-T.N.-hoist-tricolour-atop-hill/article17098976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY