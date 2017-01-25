Adulterated tea stocks seized

Vigilance and Enforcement officials raided the houses of three tea powder merchants in Kurnool old city and seized adulterated tea powder stocks worth ₹ 30 lakh and handed them over to Food Control officials.

The officials raided Sri Manikantha Traders in Peddarangaraju Street started by Lagisetty Chandrasekhar, who procured tea powder from Chennai and Hyderabad, allegedly adulterated them with cheap tea powder and sold them in the market as Royal Gold Cup and Janani tea brands of STC Tea Company, according to Vigilance and enforcement circle inspectors Srinivasa Reddy and Jaganmohanachari. About 7,800 kg of tea stocks were seized from him.

The officials also seized 2,800 kg of adulterated tea powder sold as Ajantha Tea brand from Lakshmi Coffee Depot belonging to Ramesh in Peddarangaraju Street. In a raid on the house of Raghavendra Traders owner Rajavardhan in Prakashnagar, they seized 2,000 kg of tea powder.

The seized stocks worth ₹ 30 lakh were handed over to Food Control officials for sending them to laboratory for testing and criminal cases would be filed after getting the lab reports.