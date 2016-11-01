Abducted girl traced, man held

The Kurnool I Town police arrested Pathan Azmathullah, 25, of Boyapet in Hindupur town in Anantapur district on Monday on a charge of abducting a 10-year-old girl in Kurnool town two days ago.

Azmathullah was arrested near the Kurnool bus stand based on the CCTV footage and the girl was handed over to her parents in Kadapa One Town police station on Monday.

Azmathullah, an accused in a murder case and theft of a hundi at a mosque in Hindupur, two theft cases in Penukonda, kidnap of a 15-year-old girl in Guntakal, a boy in Allagadda town and a girl in Kurnool town, theft of a mobile phone at Vempalle and stealing money from people at Banaganapalli, Nandikotkur and Nandyal, was booked under various sections in Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act 2012 and IPC, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna said while producing him before the media.

He was yet to be arrested in the case of the murder of a man and dumping the body into a well under Hindupur II Town police station limits and bid to kidnap a boy in Allagadda town a fortnight ago, the SP said. The modus operandi of the accused was to visit poor Muslim habitats, promise them to give rice, clothes and money and cheat them by decamping with their mobile phones and money, he added.