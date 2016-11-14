AP, TS will develop fast, says Naini

Telangana Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were poised for tremendous growth in the coming years.
“We (Telangana) may have started off on a better note as we have a capital, but Andhra will also develop in future. I have seen the spurt in economic activity in Vijayawada and Guntur and I am hopeful that Amaravati will emerge as one of the best capitals soon,” Mr. Reddy said after inaugurating the Reddy’s Girls Hostel at Syamala Nagar here on Sunday. Guntur West MLA Modugula Venugopala Reddy and hostel patrons Udumula Koti Ratnam and Sambi Reddy were also present.
Earlier, Mr. Reddy called on former Home Minister Y. Sivaji and reminisced about their long association. He said that he along with Dr. Sivaji were jailed during emergency and later were part of Janata Dal Party.
Later, he visited the Kondaveedu Fort, the historic 14th century citadel of the Reddy Kings. Fort Development Convener K. Siva Reddy explained the effort in making the fort a tourist destination.
He also said that a ghat road extending to a length of 5.1 km and being laid by the Roads & Buildings Department would make the fort a popular tourist destination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor