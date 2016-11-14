AP, TS will develop fast, says Naini

Telangana Home Minister Naini Narasimha Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were poised for tremendous growth in the coming years.

“We (Telangana) may have started off on a better note as we have a capital, but Andhra will also develop in future. I have seen the spurt in economic activity in Vijayawada and Guntur and I am hopeful that Amaravati will emerge as one of the best capitals soon,” Mr. Reddy said after inaugurating the Reddy’s Girls Hostel at Syamala Nagar here on Sunday. Guntur West MLA Modugula Venugopala Reddy and hostel patrons Udumula Koti Ratnam and Sambi Reddy were also present.

Earlier, Mr. Reddy called on former Home Minister Y. Sivaji and reminisced about their long association. He said that he along with Dr. Sivaji were jailed during emergency and later were part of Janata Dal Party.

Later, he visited the Kondaveedu Fort, the historic 14th century citadel of the Reddy Kings. Fort Development Convener K. Siva Reddy explained the effort in making the fort a tourist destination.

He also said that a ghat road extending to a length of 5.1 km and being laid by the Roads & Buildings Department would make the fort a popular tourist destination.