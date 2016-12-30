AP-Genco, SECM receive CBIP awards

VIJAYAWADA: Union Minister of State for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Sanjeev Kumar Balyan presented the Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) awards to AP-Genco and AP-State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM) for their best performances in thermal power generation and promotion of energy efficiency categories, at a function held in New Delhi on Thursday.

AP-Genco Managing Director K. Vijayanand and SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy received the awards.

Addressing the officials earlier, Union Ministers Uma Bharti (water resources and river development) and Piyush Goyal (power, coal, new and renewable energy and mining) advised other States to follow A.P. in enhancing the performance of energy and water resources sectors.

Ms. Bharti said A.P became a role model for others in power and water management under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Mr. Goyal congratulated the A.P. government for leading other States in energy efficiency measures, which won global recognition.

While thanking the jury of CBIP awards for the honour bestowed on the A.P. power utilities, Principal Secretary (energy and infrastructure and investment) Ajay Jain stated that the awards had increased the State’s responsibility to meet the people’s expectations.

Mr. Vijayanand said the AP-Genco had become the first State utility to commission two units of 800 MW-capacity each based on supercritical technology, at Krishnapatnam.

The AP Genco planned to add 11,720 MW in the coming years at an estimated cost of Rs. 80, 000 crore. Among other achievements, it (AP-Genco) commenced construction of 960 MW (12X80) Polavaram hydroelectric station with a capital expenditure of Rs. 4,956 crore.