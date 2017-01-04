AP’s model of development winning accolades: Minister

ONGOLE: The Andhra Pradesh model of accelerated development, coupled with inclusive growth, has drawn the attention of other States, Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao has said.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of inclusive growth by focusing on development of individuals and society caught the attention of other Chief Ministers, Mr. Raghava Rao said while taking part in the 4th round of ‘Janmabhoomi-Maa Vooru’ programme at Surareddypalem village, 10 km from here, on Tuesday.

Other States were keen on registering the double-digit growth achieved by Andhra Pradesh by creating a congenial climate such as 24x7 power, he added.

Mr. Raghava Rao, who is also co-chairman of the Infrastructure Mission, said that Singapore, with a single port, made significant progress.

The State government would develop a string of ports on the East coast as also Expressways along the over 1,000-km coastline and from different parts of the State to Amaravati, to enable the State to grow faster, he said.

He said that basic needs of people in villages such as safe drinking water, housing, health, education, and sanitation would be ensured. Every individual would be shown a way to earn a minimum monthly income of Rs.10,000 to improve the happiness index of the State, he added.

Happy over the response from the people who submitted a large number of petitions seeking sanction of pensions, ration cards, and houses, the Minister said that their demands would be met on a saturation basis.

The government was spending Rs.2 crore on each village during the programme to improve the happiness index, said Kondepi MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneyaswamy.