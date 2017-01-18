ACB unearths huge properties of DSP

GUNTUR: Anti Corruption Bureau teams, led by DSP Rama Devi, conducted raids on houses belonging to Deputy Superintendent of Police, Police Training College, D. Durga Prasad here on Wednesday and reportedly unearthed a huge haul of documents, sale deeds and cash disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Eleven teams from the ACB conducted simultaneous raids at 14 places, including Chirala, Ongole, Guntur and Hyderabad. Many of the land documents were in names of benami holders.

The seized documents included 14 residential plots in Nallapadu, Budampadu, Gorantla and in Kothapalem in Prakasam district. The ACB sleuths also seized documents relating to purchase of 11.70 acres of land in Budampadu.

Mr. Prasad had earlier worked as station house officers in various police stations including Guntur Rural and Pattabhipuram. He had been earlier suspended on charges of interference in a civil matter pertaining to ownership of a land at Syamala Nagar in 2013, but his suspension was revoked in 2014 and he was promoted to the rank of DSP.

Ms. Rama Devi said that searches would continue late in the night. Mr. Prasad is likely to be arrested late in the night.

Sources said that ACB sleuths had been keeping a watch on the movements of Mr. Prasad and had details of his recent trips made to Goa and a few foreign countries. In some instances, he was believed to have visited places without prior information or permission from his higher authorities.

ACB Circle-Inspector T.V.V. Pratap Kumar, who led the raid on the ancestral house of Mr. Prasad in Chirala, said: “We are in the process of verifying the details relating to the DSP’s assets in his name and that of his benamis and a clear picture will emerge only after completion of the process.”