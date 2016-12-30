A.P. village goes digital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said here on Thursday that technology should be used for the development of the poor. He was inaugurating the first digital village, Mori, in the State.

The Chief Minister said 1,400 houses in Mori had been connected with optical fibre cable under the Fibre to Home scheme, which would provide Internet and video conference via television.

‘Rewriting history’

“Mori is set to rewrite history. Those who left the villages and migrated to towns and cities have started coming back. We can now create wealth from villages with the support of multi-national companies who have come to Mori to develop it,” said Mr. Naidu.

With the experience and expertise, the State government would make more villages a replica of Mori, he said. Later, he clicked on the Wi-Fi system by switching on the Sri Venkateswara Bhakthi Channel. He spoke to the Secretary of the Department of Telecommunication in Delhi, and asked him to provide the villagers phone connection at Rs. 149.

He inaugurated a digital classroom and declared the village open defecation free.

Addressing a public meeting, the Chief Minister said 22 multinational companies had come to Mori to make it a smart village and start cashless transactions, provide fibre optical cable connections, aquaponics and smart water grid management. He said digital transactions had begun and cashless transactions would start shortly.