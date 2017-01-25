A.P. braces for T.N.-style stir

The Andhra Pradesh police are getting ready to foil attempts by the Opposition to hold “jallikattu-type” rallies on Republic Day, demanding Special Category Status. Rallies are proposed to be held in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati. All Opposition parties — the YSRC, the Congress, the CPI (M) and the CPI — besides actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena have come together to participate in the rallies. All leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, will attend the rallies.

‘No permission’

“No permission has been accorded to any congregation in the State. In view of the alert issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Republic Day, we cannot allow any protests, even if an organisation or association makes a request for conducting meetings,” Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao clarified.

Intelligence officials have issued alerts over possible terror attacks during Republic Day celebrations across the country. The Andhra Pradesh police have made foolproof security arrangements at airports, railway and bus stations. “An alert has been sounded and security tightened at Gannavaram, Visakhapatnam, Renigunta and Madhurapudi airports in Andhra Pradesh,” said a police officer.

As VIPs, including Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament and other public representatives and bureaucrats are attending the Republic Day celebrations at the IGMC Stadium here on Thursday, elaborate bandobust arrangements have been made, Mr. Rao said.

Section 144 clamped

Police have imposed Section 144 in Vijayawada to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure peace during the celebrations. .

They have arranged pickets on all highways leading to the city. Sniffer dog teams have been pressed into service. “A vigil has been mounted in and around the city. Officials will monitor the situation through drones connected to the Command and Control Centre,” the police said.