A political party takes the IVRS route

Even though clouds of uncertainty loom over the conduct of municipal elections in the State, the political parties have already thrown their hat in the ring and are conducting surveys to know the pulse of the voter.

While the government has already initiated the process of enrolment of voters in all the 11 civic bodies that are supposed to go to the polls during this month, the Opposition parties have upped the ante accusing the ruling dispensation of filtering the names of their sympathisers.

Though it is not immediately known as to which party has embarked on the pulse-knowing mission, the people of the State are flooded with telephonic calls through Interactive Voice Record System (IVRS) from a Hyderabad-based number – 040-38399889.

Primarily, the survey begins with the question as to who would you believe will take the State on the path of progress and details the names of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Leader of the Opposition and YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, K. Haribabu of the BJP and others as optional candidates.

TDP stands to gain,

feel analysts

Interestingly, if the receiver prefers a leader other than Mr. Naidu as his option, he again receives a second call from the same number seeking to know as to which party would he prefer to vote in case of a choice. The fascinating factor here is that while other political parties are named individually, the ruling TDP-BJP combine is provided under a single option. For example, the interactive voice goes like this – Press 1 for Congress, Press 2 for YSRCP, Press 3 for TDP-BJP combine and so on.

Political analysts feel that whatever the outcome, the survey will definitely benefit the ruling TDP in acquiring an authentic feedback with regard to its performance of its two and a half years rule and also help it in deciding whether or not to continue its relationship with the BJP in future in the backdrop of denial of Special Category Status to the State and the Opposition parties trying to exploit the sentimental issue in their favour.