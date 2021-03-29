997 infections, 5 deaths, highest in four months, recorded

VIJAYAWADA

29 March 2021 23:34 IST

COVID tally gets close to 9 lakh as samples tested cross 1.5 crore

For the fourth day in a row, the State reported close to a thousand new COVID infections in a day. It also witnessed five deaths, the highest single-day toll in four months.

In the 24 hours ending Monday morning, 997 infections were reported taking the cumulative tally 8,99,812, a couple of hundreds less than nine lakh, and the toll reached 7,210.

Active cases crossed six thousand and reached 6,104, while the number of recoveries and recovery rate stands at 8,86,498 and 98.52% respectively.

The number of samples tested so far crossed 1.5 crore mark and reached 1,50,21,364 including the 31,325 samples tested in the past day. Ten-lakh samples were tested in the past 25 days and 50 lakh tests were conducted in the past four months. The number of tests conducted is equivalent to 28.13% of the State’s population and the tests per million ratio was at 2.81 lakh.

The State began testing in February 2020 by sending samples to Hyderabad and in the later developed infrastructure to test about 80,000 samples per day. The highest number of samples tested in a day was 88,780 on November 1.

The overall positivity rate came down to 5.99% and that of the last day was 3.18%.

Each of the five new deaths occurred in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kurnool, Nellore and Visakhapatnam districts.

Chittoor has again reported the highest single-day tally of 181 infections in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (152), Visakhapatnam (139), Krishna (110), Nellore (84), Kurnool (82), Srikakulam (61), Anantapur (57), Kadapa (45), Prakasam (41), East Godavari (28), West Godavari (13) and Vizianagaram (4). Krishna district's cumulative tally crossed 50,000.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,25,281), West Godavari (94,513), Chittoor (89,507), Guntur (77,272), Anantapur (68,307), Nellore (63,005), Prakasam (62,480), Kurnool (61,486), Visakhapatnam (61,341), Kadapa (55,738), Krishna (50,045), Srikakulam (46,629) and Vizianagaram (41,313).